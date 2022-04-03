Plea Deal In ‘Heroin Highway’ Drug Case

One of the suspects in the so-called “Heroin Highway” drug operation in Stannard has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Gage Colson, 21, is now scheduled for an arraignment and plea at 3 p.m. on May 12 before Judge Christina Reiss in U.S District Court in Burlington. Colson’s notice of plea agreement was filed in court records on Wednesday.
U.S. District Court
Gage Colson and his brother Eric Colson, 23, were both indicted by a federal grand jury in February on a charge of conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl.
The Colson brothers are accused of selling large amounts of illegal drugs from their home at 191 Hutchins Farm Rd. in Stannard from late 2020 to September of 2021.
Eric Colson is accused of running what investigators have referred to as a “sophisticated distribution operation” at the residence. The government has said it believes that Gage Colson did not perform a management or leadership role. The charge against Eric Colson remains pending.
The suspected drug traffic at the Colson’s residence was so heavy at times that neighbors referred to Hutchins Farm Road as the “Heroin Highway.”
Police, including the Vermont Drug Task Force and the FBI, executed a search warrant at the home on Sept. 10, 2021, and said they seized drugs, cash and numerous firearms.
Also participating in the raid were the Vermont State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Newport Police Department.
