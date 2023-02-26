BURLINGTON — A father and son, who authorities have linked to a major crime wave in the Northeast Kingdom involving drugs, guns, assaults and other incidents, have both struck plea deals to settle their federal cases.

Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 47, of Hartford, Conn. and his son Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 28, of Wethersfield, Conn. have both agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine and for carrying a firearm while trafficking drugs, court records show.

