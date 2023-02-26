BURLINGTON — A father and son, who authorities have linked to a major crime wave in the Northeast Kingdom involving drugs, guns, assaults and other incidents, have both struck plea deals to settle their federal cases.
Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr., 47, of Hartford, Conn. and his son Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 28, of Wethersfield, Conn. have both agreed to plead guilty to two felony charges: conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine and for carrying a firearm while trafficking drugs, court records show.
Under his written plea agreement, Dante Flowers Sr. will be sentenced to somewhere between a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 27¼ years.
Dante Flowers Jr., will get between a 10 year minimum and 20½ years, according to the terms of the 8-page public plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court.
The final penalties imposed by Judge Christina Reiss will be based on a presentence investigation report written by the U.S. Probation Office and calculations under the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.
The conspiracy charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The gun count must be at least 5 years and be consecutive to the drug charge, along with up to a $250,000 fine.
Dante “Pops” Flowers Sr. was identified by a confidential police source as the biggest narcotics source in Orleans County, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in court papers.
The source listed Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr. as the “second biggest narcotic source” in Orleans County, ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth said in a court affidavit.
Both Flowers, senior and junior, also have been charged with multiple state crimes in Orleans County, including attempted murder in a brutal beating that left a Derby man paralyzed from the upper chest down on Oct. 13, 2020, court records show.
The Flowers, both senior and junior, entered the home of James Castrogiovanni, 41, at the Derby Mobile Home Park on U.S. 5 and tried to kill him, Vermont State Police said. They repeatedly stomped and kicked the victim, police said.
Then-State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett also charged them with aggravated assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault for attacks on two other men that day, records show.
Castrogiovanni was transferred to the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. with his severe injuries and was placed on a ventilator to help with breathing, state police said.
Police said it was difficult to communicate with Castrogiovanni because he could only move his arms by shrugging his shoulders and he could only whisper, which was hard to detect. The hospital said at the time it was likely he would not regain the use of his legs and probably not his hands.
Vermont State Police said they never disclosed the attempted murder in Derby to the public for more than 10 months until detectives believed they had enough to charge the father and son with the crimes.
Flowers, the father, also was shot Nov. 30, 2020 when one of the drug deals turned bad in the parking lot at Wendy’s restaurant on Waterfront Plaza in Newport City.
Jayquan “Jay’ Flintroy, 28, also of Hartford, Conn. was implicated in the Newport shooting and was later indicted by a federal grand jury along with Flowers Sr., the father and Flowers Jr., the son for running the drug enterprise.
Flintroy and the Flowers are part of an out-of-state big city group that came to rural Vermont to establish a drug business, officials said. At least seven people have been convicted as part of the joint federal-state-county and local investigation into illegal trafficking of drugs and guns and other crimes.
The Vermont Drug Task Force began to focus on the two Flowers and Flintroy in 2019 after learning about them coming from Connecticut to sell crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Orleans and Caledonia counties, the ATF said in court papers.
Flintroy also has agreed with federal prosecutors to plead to the same two felony charges: conspiracy to distribute the drugs between January 2020 and January 2021 and using a gun while trafficking drugs in the fall of 2020.
The younger Flowers is due for a change of plea hearing in federal court in Burlington on March 16, while no date has been set for his dad. Flintroy is due to withdraw his not guilty pleas on March 21.
