Plea Deals In The Works For Barnet Attempted Murder Suspect
Jashawn "Rico" Hunter appears in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday, March 11, 2022.

It looks like Barnet attempted murder suspect, Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter is about to settle his state and federal charges by plea agreement.

Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., is accused of kidnapping, assaulting and pistol-whipping Barnet resident Matthew Goodell, 26, while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont in September of 2021. Police say Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window, but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.

