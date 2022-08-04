Plea Deals In The Works For Barnet Attempted Murder Suspect

It looks like Barnet attempted murder suspect, Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter is about to settle his state and federal charges by plea agreement.
Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., is accused of kidnapping, assaulting and pistol-whipping Barnet resident Matthew Goodell, 26, while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont in September of 2021. Police say Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window, but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter has also been indicted by a grand jury on federal gun and drug charges.
But on July 18, Hunter’s federal defense attorney, Brooks G. McArthur, filed a request in U.S. District Court asking for more time to discuss “potential resolutions of his case” with Hunter. The request was approved the following day by federal Judge William K. Sessions III.
Then, on Tuesday, the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a notice of plea agreement in state court that is signed by Hunter, his state-court defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea and Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
The proposed deal has Hunter pleading guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a weapon in exchange for a prison sentence of 6.5 to 9 years to serve. A change-of-plea hearing for Hunter in Caledonia Superior Court has not been scheduled yet.
The state sentence, if approved by the court, would be served concurrently with whatever sentence Hunter receives in federal court.
Federal sentences are generally longer than state sentences. But there are no public details available yet about the potential plea deal Hunter and his attorney are discussing with federal prosecutors.
Both the state plea deal and the possible federal plea deal must be approved by a judge.
