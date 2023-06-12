Plea In Works For Suspected Drug Dealer Facing Life In Prison

Jeffrey Renaud. (Contributed photo)

A global plea resolution is the works for a repeat drug dealer from North Stratford who is facing a sentence of up to life in prison following a slew of drug sale and possession charges across the state in 2022.

Pending cases at Grafton, Coos, and Rockingham superior courts have now been transferred to Hillsborough Superior Court North, where more cases were filed against Jeffrey Renaud, 55.

