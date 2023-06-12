Plea In Works For Suspected Drug Dealer Facing Life In Prison

A global plea resolution is the works for a repeat drug dealer from North Stratford who is facing a sentence of up to life in prison following a slew of drug sale and possession charges across the state in 2022.
Pending cases at Grafton, Coos, and Rockingham superior courts have now been transferred to Hillsborough Superior Court North, where more cases were filed against Jeffrey Renaud, 55.
According to court documents, Renaud has eight known previous convictions in New Hampshire for felony drug possession and sale and faces his sentence of up to life in New Hampshire State Prison following a 2022 special felony count, subsequent offense, that charges him with selling five ounces of more of methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on June 28 in Plymouth.
Investigation of the case involved state and federal law enforcement.
At the time of his arrest, that was announced on July 8 by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, NHAG Drug Task Force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and New Hampshire State Police, officials said more charges would likely be filed.
In October at Coos Superior Court, Renaud was indicted by a grand jury on seven Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense drug possession (to include methamphetamine, cocaine, and crack cocaine) with the intent to sell on July 6 in Stratford.
Court records show another indictment in October on a special class felony count of subsequent-offense sale of a controlled drug and two Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense sale for incidents on June 22 in Manchester.
In November, Renaud was indicted on four special class felony counts of drug possession and six Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense drug possession for incidents in Epping on July 6.
A dispositional conference on the charges is scheduled for July 20.
The cases are being prosecuted by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
According to court records, Renaud is being represented by Hanna Kinne, of the public defender’s office, and attorneys Joseph Garrison and Howard Clayman.
According to documents, Renaud has been held in the House of Corrections on preventative detention as his cases pend.
