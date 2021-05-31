PMR Development Faces Wetlands Permit Delay in Bethlehem

The Presidential Mountain Resort development in Bethlehem faces a delay in its wetlands permit after the Bethlehem Conservation Commission contacted the state to weigh in on “high value wetlands” in the project area.
Giving an update to selectmen this week about the delay was BCC Co-chair Cheryl Jensen, who called it a high-profile project for the town and said the wetlands component came together quickly, on May 21.
“PMR can do other work at the site, like their staging, but the company does not yet have a wetlands permit to do construction in that wetlands area,” she said.
The property owner, Yizchok Rudich, enlisted Eckman Engineering to oversee the work.
“Eckman Engineering submitted what is called an expedited wetlands permit application to DES [the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services] because there are pipes that have to go to the septic system and they have to cross wetlands,” said Jensen.”An expedited permit means that DES may grant them a permit within 30 days of receiving their application, if the application is signed by the conservation commission.”
A signature by members of a conservation commission, allowed under New Hampshire statutes, means a commission doesn’t intend to comment on the project for any number of reasons and an application can be expedited within a month of submission, she said.
“However, under the RSAs, without our signature on the application DES cannot grant that application within 30 days,” said Jensen. “And of course the application was submitted to DES without our signature. We found out it had been submitted the day after. DES cannot do this within 30 days, which PMR and Eckman had been expecting. The timeline is more like 50 to 75 days.”
In the meantime, BCC notified DES that it is certainly going to comment on the application, and that’s because the importance of the wetlands, the steep slopes that are involved in the construction, and possible erosion, she said.
“DES calls them high-value wetlands,” said Jensen. “Since we didn’t want to cause additional delays, we quickly went ahead and hired a wetlands scientist.”
The information gathered was forwarded to DES.
“DES has since reviewed the application and received our comments and it has asked PMR for more information about the project,” she said. “DES had a couple of questions. PMR has already contacted someone from DES about coming up for a site visit, so that’s a good thing.”
PMR’s wetlands application was never sent to the BCC and went directly to DES, said Jensen.
“If they had approached us, we could have done some things upfront,” she said. “Without our signatures, according to the RSAs, it cannot be processed. I don’t know why it didn’t come to us.”
In March, David Eckman, the representative for Rudich, told town planners that Rudich would be installing 12 more overnight cabins on the north side of the property, along Route 302 between Cherry Valley and Brook roads, with the possibility for maximum build-out of up to 36 on that side.
Rudich installed 15 cabins on the south side of the highway a few years ago.
On the north side, Eckman said 53-square feet of wetlands would be permanently impacted and up to 3,000 square feet of wetlands temporarily impacted.
Concerns of another kind, those ones about traffic safety in the area, have been voiced by Bethlehem selectmen.
Selectman Bruce Caplain said he reached out to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and had a conversation with department representatives last week.
“They are very willing to work with us and with PMR,” he said. “They said they reached out to PMR in February with suggestions on how they should design the driveways for optimal safety and traffic flow. They are waiting to hear back from PMR. Once they hear back, they are willing to work with us and PMR for crosswalks and putting up some signage in as well.”
PMR has also expressed interest in installing crosswalks and signage, said Caplain.
“Safety in that area,” said Board of Selectmen Chairman Gabe Boisseau. “Even before PMR, it was a concern.”
