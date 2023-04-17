PMR Development Needs Driveway Permit
Buy Now

The long-vacant and deteriorating restaurant building at Presidential Mountain Resort in Bethlehem (formerly called the Baker Brook restaurant and cabins) will be removed as part of a project that includes the installation of more PMR cabins. This week, 12 new cabins were approved for the portion of property north of Route 302. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The proposed new restaurant at Presidential Mountain Resort will face a delay, at least for the moment, after the New Hampshire Department of Transportation informed Bethlehem planners that the owner does not have the required driveway permit.

In March 2022, David Eckman, of Eckman Engineering, the representative for PMR owner Yizchok Rudick, presented a conceptual plan for the new restaurant, which would replace the dilapidated Barefoot Boy restaurant at the shore of Miller Pond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments