PMR Development Needs Driveway Permit

The proposed new restaurant at Presidential Mountain Resort will face a delay, at least for the moment, after the New Hampshire Department of Transportation informed Bethlehem planners that the owner does not have the required driveway permit.
In March 2022, David Eckman, of Eckman Engineering, the representative for PMR owner Yizchok Rudick, presented a conceptual plan for the new restaurant, which would replace the dilapidated Barefoot Boy restaurant at the shore of Miller Pond.
Some planners had voiced concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety at the site of the development along Route 302 between Cherry Valley Road and Brook Road, a segment of highway that has become much busier since the restaurant’s heyday in the 1950s.
During his 2022 presentation, Eckman said he intended to return to planners with a complete set of plans and a request for site plan approval.
But during the planning board’s meeting on Wednesday, board chairman Anthony Rodrigues said the NHDOT recently provided an update regarding the PMR driveway permit.
“These folks at Presidential Mountain Resort seemed to think they had the application, but correspondence from the state has indicated that they have not had the correspondence that is necessary for PMR to move ahead with the proposed driveway for the restaurant replacement,” he said.
Rodrigues recommended that planners not act on any local approval request that PMR needs from the town until the developer first takes care of the requirement from NHDOT.
In May 2022, the Bethlehem Select Board voted to deny a request by Rudich to bypass the site plan review for the restaurant.
In 2017, Rudich began developing the PMR site, which includes overnight tourist cabins on the north and south sides of the highway. More cabins on the north side are planned in future years.
In November, following concerns by some residents and town officials regarding pedestrian safety, the Select Board announced that Rudich said he’d be willing to pay for and maintain crosswalks, lighting, and other safety components and that the NHDOT is agreeable.
Sinclair Lot
Several weeks ago, the imminent cleanup of the 4.8-acre Sinclair Lot went to discussion before the Select Board and Planning Board, following some concerns voiced by residents about how the contaminated soil will be removed.
The lot at the corner of Main and Agassiz streets, currently owned by Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., once supported the Sinclair Hotel, which was destroyed by fire in 1978.
In parts of the ground are some contaminants, among them asbestos and lead.
For the cleanup, BRI has federal grant money, the requirements of which stipulate adherence to rules and safety protocols.
Following the planning board’s March 22 meeting, Dawn Ferringo, the town’s planning and zoning clerk, reached out to the New Hampshire Municipal Association for guidance on how planners should proceed with the Sinclair Lot.
“All of their permits through the state supersede anything the planning board would have to say,” she said.
BRI has already had one public hearing on the cleanup process and another public hearing, which will be posted, will be scheduled, said Ferringo.
“That’s an opportunity for people to ask questions,” she said.
