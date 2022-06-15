A local podcaster that has been documenting the people, events and experiences of Vermont for a decade was recently presented a Peabody Award for her piece on the heart-wrenching story of Finn Rooney’s suicide.
Erica Heilman received the national award last week, one of only 30 given out each year for the very best storytelling in television, radio, digital and streaming media.
Heilman, an independent podcaster that produces Rumble Strip, created “Finn and the Bell,” which captured the heartache of family, friends and the greater Hardwick community over Finn’s death and the solace they found in each other and through realizing a dream of Finn’s to restore a tradition of ringing a bell at times of community celebration.
“I’m extremely honored but also not certain how to feel,” said Heilman of the milestone award, who recognized and thanked Finn’s family, friends and community for the generosity of time, emotion and grace they gave in talking with her.
“Sometimes a great piece of local journalism is about reflecting a community back on itself both in times of joy and in times of tragedy,” said actor Adam Scott in the award announcement. “For its tender treatment of a community in grief, ‘Finn and the Bell’ wins a Peabody.”
Heilman, who produces her show from her home and is listed in the award presentation as the creator, writer, editor and reporter, spent eight months gathering the story for “Finn and the Bell,” which was the most complex story she said she’s ever produced because of the sensitivity of the subject and care she needed to give to those who were and are still grieving.
Heilman, who lives in East Calais, has an affinity for the Northeast Kingdom. Her son just graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and she has produced stories both for her podcast as well as VPR from across the region. “I’m endlessly interested in the Northeast Kingdom. … What I love is stories seem to connect one to the next,” she said, noting that she met Finn’s mother, Tara Reese, while in Hardwick to report about a free soup event and that encounter ultimately led to the episode.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the people of Hardwick who were so patient with me and so gracious with their time to help me make this story, most of all Tara and her almost sublime insights into the nature of her son. … That she shared that with us is remarkable to me,” said Heilman.
“When I made this story it felt like a kind of culmination of a lot of work, over years, over a decade of working at this,” she said. “It felt like I had arrived at some new place and I wasn’t sure where that was in terms of my own development as a producer of things. But also the response to it was unlike anything I’d ever seen in a show. It really was just an immediate, loud response.”
Because of the response the episode received when she released it late last year and at the encouragement of another producer, she submitted the episode for Peabody consideration.
“I had a conversation with another producer, a much savvier producer than me, that convinced me to apply for this award. And so I did, and I thought nothing of it because it seemed deeply unlikely,” said Heilman. “It was like buying a lottery ticket.”
Heilman’s Rumble Strip episode was among a slate of Peabody recipients this year that includes Fresh Air with Terry Gross receiving the Peabody Institution Award, a career achievement award for Dan Rather, and arts, entertainment, news and documentary pieces by national producers like HBO, Hulu, Netflix, PBS, NPR, The New York Times, and the like. Two other podcasts were individually recognized this year, one by NBC News Audio about racial controversy at a school near Dallas and the other a multi-part miniseries by NPR’s Throughline about Afghanistan.
“I don’t really know how it works,” she said of the award process, which narrowed down over 1,200 submissions to the 30 recipients who were chosen unanimously by a panel of 19 jurors. “I would love to be able to write a thank you letter, but I’m not sure who I would write it to.”
Finn and his story has had a lasting effect on Hardwick and on Heilman herself. She is joining with Finn’s mother Tara Reese and Rose Friedman, director of Modern Times Theater who was running the free soup event where Heilman and Reese met, to create a nonprofit called The Civic Standard in Hardwick.
The Civic Standard is about “making excuses to get together in Hardwick” and is a cultural project that seeks to foster the sense of community and connectedness that Finn sought. The effort will be realized through various events at differing locations around town depending on the time, need, participants and interest.
“We are trying to find ways and excuses to get people together, where everybody is welcome and everybody comes,” said Heilman. “It’s what Finn wanted. It’s sort of a very young vision of his, to have a bonfire where everybody came, and so we are trying to find ways to do that. … How do you, in a comfortable way, find reasons to be together? That seems like a really important and really fun thing to do. That’s kind of where the story has landed me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.