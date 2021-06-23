Pole Height Concerns Dominate Power Line Hearing

Eversource hosted a virtual community meeting Tuesday on the proposed Whitefield to Northumberland Power Line Rebuild.
Approximately 24 people attended the one-hour meeting, half of them Eversource employees.
Members of the public were particularly concerned with pole heights.
The company plans to replace 202 wooden H-frame structures with steel H-frames along an 18-mile corridor passing through Northumberland, Lancaster and Whitefield.
Structures will be 11 feet taller on average. In Lancaster and Whitefield 25 of 141 structures would be over 15 feet taller than before.
Eversource said the new structures are taller because of modern design standards.
Some local residents worry that the power line rebuild is connected to the failed Northern Pass hydropower transmission project, which faced heavy local opposition.
Not so, say company officials.
According to Eversource, the existing 115-kilovolt line from Northumberland to Whitefield is due for replacement.
The existing H-frames are over 70-years-old and are in poor condition due to age, insect and woodpecker damage, and pole rot, Eversource said.
Looking ahead, the time frame for the power line rebuilt remains unclear.
Eversource must obtain eight state and federal permits in order for the project to proceed. So far they have just one in hand, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Special Use Permit, for work in the Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge in Whitefield.
Meanwhile local communities will remain involved. Eversource continues to meet with the Northumberland, Lancaster and Whitefield conservation commissions, to discuss potential mitigation projects for a state dredge and fill wetland permit.
Eversource hopes to begin construction later this summer and complete the project by the end of 2022.
Those with more questions can contact the Eversource Transmission Hotline at (888) 926-5334 or email NHProjectsInfo@eversource.com.
