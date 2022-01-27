POLICE: Accused Embezzler Was Supporting Adult Sons With Expensive Drug Habits

A Waterford woman accused of embezzling more than $240,000 from her employer told investigators she was trying to support her two adult sons including one with a $2,000 a day drug habit.
That’s according to court documents made public on Thursday.
Lisa Goodell, 52, has been charged by prosecutors with four counts of felony embezzlement. Goodell is scheduled to answer the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Caledonia Superior Court
Goodell is accused of stealing the money starting in 2019 while she worked as a bookkeeper for a St. Johnsbury business - “Classic Designs by Matthew Burak,” according to the report.
“She went on to say that both of her sons were over-drafting their accounts due to their drug habits, so she was attempting to keep them afloat while also trying to keep her own financial accounts afloat,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Amber Keener in her report. “She advised that she was paying for the children’s rent, their car payments, phone bills, groceries, etc. She reported they had no money and at the time she wanted to help them but now realizes she was just enabling them.”
According to court documents, Goodell’s sons, Kyle Goodell, 23, and Matthew Goodell, 26, have both been involved in the drug world.
“Lisa stated that Kyle had told her he was spending $2000/day solely on drugs,” wrote Det. Keener.
Goodell is the wife of retired Vermont State Police Maj. Walter Goodell.
There is no indication in the documents that Maj. Goodell knew anything about the alleged crimes his wife is accused of committing.
“In speaking with Lisa, she advised that no one had any knowledge of this activity and went on to speak about her concern in having to tell her husband what she had been doing,” wrote Keener.
Lisa Goodell, who was hired by Matthew Burak in 2018, is accused of embezzling a total of $242,083.12 from Classic Designs and a second company owned by Burak operating under the name “MCB Leasing.”
She was fired in Sept. of 2021.
Police said that after Goodell’s termination, Matthew Burak and his general manager, Kate Davis, took over managing the company finances and found irregularities that they reported to St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page.
“In doing so, Matthew and Kate discovered various checks that had been made out to Lisa,” wrote Keener. “Matthew reported to Chief Page that upon looking further into the checks that had been written out to Lisa, it appeared in QuickBooks that she had denoted these checks as ‘Owner’s draw’ or company checks being written to UPS or FedEx…Kate had discovered Lisa started writing herself checks in 2019 from both Classic Designs and MCB Leasing.”
Police say Goodell started as a full-time company employee earning $1,600 a week and had the trust of management.
“I was advised that Lisa was the only person who had access to the company’s payroll, and they had full trust in her to take care of their finances,” wrote Keener.
But Goodell told police that about eight months after she started, her pay was cut because “the company was struggling” and at one point she stopped receiving paychecks. But Goodell also told police the company recovered “around the start of the pandemic” and that she again began receiving $1,600 a week.
In September of 2020, Goodell stopped being a regular employee and became a contract worker for the companies and continued to provide bookkeeping services through a new business she started called “Goodell Small Business Resources.”
Classic Designs and MCB Leasing were her only clients but she also took a position with another local company - Classen’s Crane Service - in February of 2021, said police.
According to court documents, Goodell was fired by Burak in September of 2021 after she was “discovered to be recruiting Classic Designs employees to work for Classen’s Crane Service…”
That same month, her son, Kyle Goodell, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of aiding in the commission of a felony by helping alleged Connecticut drug dealer Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, beat her other son, Matthew Goodell, at the brothers’ home in Barnet.
Matthew Goodell escaped from the hours-long assault out a bathroom window after suffering multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Goodell was interviewed by police in November of 2021 at the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury and was later cited into court on the embezzlement charge through her attorney, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury.
Det. Keener said in her report that she was so concerned about Goodell’s mental health after the interview at the barracks that she called to check on her.
“Lisa explained that she was doing alright, considering the circumstances, but had not spoken with Walter yet as he had not arrived home yet,” wrote Keener. “She thanked me for checking in and this ended our conversation. I subsequently requested the St. Johnsbury Barracks embedded mental health worker to contact her as well.”
Goodell faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if convicted.
