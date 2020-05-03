POLICE: Addison County Woman Rips Off Trooper’s Tie

An Addison County woman has been accused of punching a state trooper in the face and ripping off his uniform tie while being arrested in a Ryegate camper this week.
Kristine M. Gowdy, 35, Granville pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Tuesday to felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and unlawful mischief and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris after signing for a $500 unsecured appearance bond.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Harris also set conditions of release prohibiting Gowdy from consuming alcohol and possessing firearms and ordered Gowdy to not or go within 300 feet of David Darling, 51, his home, vehicle or place of employment.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Jonathan Duncan, Darling called 911 on Monday at at 8:56 p.m. to report that Gowdy was having “a mental break” at 231 Eastwood Lane in Ryegate.
Police say a records check showed Gowdy had an active arrest warrant out of Addison County related to a domestic assault case.
When they arrived on the scene Troopers said Gowdy was inside “a small tow behind camper trailer” yelling.
According to the affidavit, Gowdy lashed-out when Tpr. Duncan and Tpr. Tyler Davidson went to take her into custody on the outstanding warrant.
“As Trooper Davidson got close to Kristine she swung a closed fist contacting with his face,” wrote Tpr. Duncan in his report. “Kristine continued fighting and ripped Tpr. Davidson’s tie off destroying it. Kristine attempted to bite my hand as I was trying to put on the hand cuffs.”
Gowdy was charged with felony assault after Darling told investigators Gowdy had wrapped a dog leash around his neck that evening and pulled it tight making it difficult to breath. He also told police Gowdy hasn’t been taking her medication and had been drinking.
If convicted on all the charges Gowdy faces a possible sentence of over 18 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
