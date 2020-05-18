Vermont State Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in a car crash on Saturday that badly hurt a North Troy woman.

Amanda Roberge, 34, was a passenger in a 2007 Honda Civic on Rt. 105 in North Troy that left the road and crashed through a mailbox and into an embankment. Trooper Calvin Burns reported that Roberge was not wearing a seat belt and she suffered “significant non life-threatening” injury. Emergency workers needed to extricate her from the vehicle.

The driver of the car was Lindsay Geoffrey, 25, of North Troy. She too was not wearing a seat belt, noted Trooper Burns, and suffered minor injury. Both woman were taken to North Country Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was a total loss.

Trooper Burns said the crash is still being investigated and “alcohol appears to be a factor in this case.”

