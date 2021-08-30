Police Allege Another Violated Court Order For Man Accused Of Victimizing Neighbors

A Barton man is expected in court today to answer for an alleged fourth violation of court conditions designed to keep him away from a couple he is accused of victimizing.
Brent Bapp, 35, has been charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct, and criminal threatening for allegedly threatening to sexually assault and kill his Burton Hill Road neighbors — Jason and Caroline Watson.
Bapp was arraigned on the charges on July 12 and was held in jail until a subsequent hearing in which he was given the opportunity to post $10,000 bail, which he did. The judge ordered conditions of release, one of which requires Bapp to stay 1,000 feet away from the Watsons’ property.
Additional conditions require Bapp to not drink alcohol beverages and to not possess any guns. He was also put on a 24-hour curfew at 546 LaBlack Rd. in Barton.
Earlier this month, Bapp was accused of violating conditions of his pre-trial release three times. Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett argued to have Bapp put back into jail saying the conditions of release weren’t working and the alleged victims “feel terrorized.”
Judge A. Gregory Rainville said limits on holding someone in jail without bail bar him from ordering Bapp to jail for the alleged violating behavior. “The trend is, clearly, that the Supreme Court has instructed the trial courts to use conditions of release unless you have direct threats or violence,” the judge said on Aug. 4.
In the most recent report of Bapp’s failure to abide by release conditions, Trooper Christopher Finley noted that Bapp violated the 1000-foot restriction regarding the Watsons’ property on Aug. 25. State police did arrest him, but later released him with a citation to appear in court today.
