Kendon Noury, 55, of Troy was reportedly charged with driving under the influence in Westfield July 3. According to Vermont State Police, Noury was stopped for a minor motor vehicle violation on VT Route 100 around 6:30 p.m. and subsequently arrested.
Police said an investigation had revealed Noury was under the influence. Noury is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court July 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.