A Lyndon resident was taken into custody for alleged domestic assault Nov. 13, according to a report from Lyndonville Police Department. On Nov. 13, Lyndon Police assisted by Vermont State Police responded to a family fight.
Marcel Fournier, 29, of Lyndonville was taken into custody following an investigation. Fournier was processed and later released on conditions to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 14.
