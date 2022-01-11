Police Arrest Again A Resident Recently Released From Jail

ST. JOHNSBURY — On Thursday, resident Shawn Rich was in jail unable to post $4,000 in bail, and on Tuesday morning St. Johnsbury Police Officer George Johnson said he found Rich breaking a court-imposed curfew.
Rich, 43, was cited by police for the alleged violation and was told to be in court today for arraignment.
Officer Johnson said Rich was seen leaving his residence on Tuesday. He was told if he was released from jail he would be restricted by a 24-hour curfew at his residence. According to the officer, Rich was a passenger in his own vehicle that traveled on three different roads in St. Johnsbury.
After being arrested, Officer Johnson said he took Rich to jail “due to level of impairment.”
Rich was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility last week after being arrested on charges of stalking and violating a restraining order. At the arraignment, Judge Timothy Tomasi ordered bail in part because of concerns about Rich’s “history of violations.”
