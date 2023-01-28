Police Arrest Alleged Union Bank Robber
Buy Now

William Garrett

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police arrested a man Saturday morning who is accused of robbing the Union Bank on Portland Street about 20 hours after the Friday afternoon robbery.

It was about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday when Cpl. George Johnson located robbery suspect William Garrett, 37, at 319 Caledonia St. and took him into custody after a brief attempt by Garrett to flee arrest.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments