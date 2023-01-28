Police Arrest Alleged Union Bank Robber

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police arrested a man Saturday morning who is accused of robbing the Union Bank on Portland Street about 20 hours after the Friday afternoon robbery.
It was about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday when Cpl. George Johnson located robbery suspect William Garrett, 37, at 319 Caledonia St. and took him into custody after a brief attempt by Garrett to flee arrest.
Police were alerted by Union Bank staff about a robbery in progress about 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers got there quickly, but the robber, identified as Garrett, had left the bank with some cash. Sgt. Lester Cleary said Garrett did not show bank staff a weapon, but threatened harm in a note that he showed them.
The suspect was quickly identified as Garrett, and the search began. With assistance from a state police K-9 unit, authorities found a jacket worn by the robber and the threatening note he used.
Familiar that Garrett stayed at his mother’s residence on Caledonia Street, police searched there soon after the robbery but did not find him.
Cpl. Johnson said when he signed back onto to his work shift on Saturday morning he decided to try the Caledonia Street residence again. Another tenant named Johnathan Hughes gave permission for Cpl. Johnson to check the basement, which is a shared space among the tenants. Cpl. Johnson said he asked Hughes to stand at the front of the apartment building in case Garrett tried to exit through a different basement access point.
As Cpl. Johnson began his search of the basement, Hughes told him Garrett had tried to leave through the front but had fallen down. Garrett then reportedly ran back into the residence, said Cpl. Johnson, realizing that after his fall he was unlikely to outrun Cpl. Johnson’s pursuit. Back inside the residence Garrett reportedly surrendered to Cpl. Johnson without further incident.
The police corporal credited Hughes for his assistance.
Garrett was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. He will appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to answer the charges of assault and robbery, simple assault, petit larceny and seven counts of violation of conditions of release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.