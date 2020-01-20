A Derby resident was arrested for domestic assault on Jan. 18 in Derby.

Vermont State Police responded to a dispute on Boucher Circle at 12 p.m. Seth Duval, 29, was reported to have caused pain to a household member during the course of an altercation. Duval was arrested and taken into custody. He was transported to the State Police Derby barracks and is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on Jan. 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments