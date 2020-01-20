A Derby resident was arrested for domestic assault on Jan. 18 in Derby.
Vermont State Police responded to a dispute on Boucher Circle at 12 p.m. Seth Duval, 29, was reported to have caused pain to a household member during the course of an altercation. Duval was arrested and taken into custody. He was transported to the State Police Derby barracks and is scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court on Jan. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.