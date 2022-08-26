Police Arrest Four People Linked To Shooting Incident

Gunshots fired at a Newport City apartment building on Thursday night followed a drug deal in which the drug recipient refused to pay $200.
Newport Police arrested four people connected to the shooting but are still looking for the man who did the shooting. No one was struck by bullets fired at an occupied three-apartment building.
A report by Chief Travis Brigham notes the shooter is believed to be a black male of average build and height. He has curly black hair and answers to “Ty” or “Tyler.” He was last seen wearing blue pants, a white hooded pullover, and dark-colored shoes with white soles.
One of the people arrested is Gina Truszkowski, age 28, of North Troy, who allegedly aided Ty in leaving the scene of the shooting, outside 158 Third St.
A police report by Officer James LeClair states that Truszkowski had gone to an apartment at 158 Third St. for a drug transaction. According to the officer’s report, Truszkowski said she went there with two bundles of heroin and a ½ ball of crack cocaine. She told the officer that Kellie Peters, 34, of Newport, took the drugs but didn’t pay $200 for them.
Truszkowski said she then left and told Ty what happened and he told her to “circle the block” and then return. It was at this time that the shooting took place.
Surveillance camera footage from a nearby property led police to Truszkowski. The footage showed a black Nissan 4-door sedan stop on Prospect St. and the individuals get out. The operator was identified as Truszkowski. While on patrol later, Orleans County Sheriff‘s Department Deputies stopped a black Dodge Ram in North Troy with Truszkowski in it. She was taken into custody.
Truszkowski told police that she drove herself and Ty to a residence on Blais Road in North Troy where she dropped him off. She said Ty kept the gun.
Investigation into the shooting revealed multiple bullet holes in the side of the apartment building near a third-floor apartment building. One bullet was found inside a bedroom.
During the investigation, police went to the apartment of Peters, noted the officer, and encountered Jonathan Letourneau, 33, Newport, who resisted the efforts of police to enter. When he was told the apartment needed to be searched for safety reasons due to the shooting, Letourneau reportedly continued to resist police and was arrested.
He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
On Friday, Truszkowski and Peters were arraigned in Orleans Superior Court. Justin Peters, age 33, of Newport, was also arraigned. He was charged with aiding Kellie Peters in the theft of the drugs. All three people pleaded not guilty.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Ty. Chief Bingham urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.
