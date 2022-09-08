Police Arrest Homeless Woman For Refusing To Leave Western Avenue Property

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police forcibly removed a homeless woman from a piece of Western Avenue property on Wednesday.
Sharon Jasper, 73, had been staying on the vacant property owned by a limited liability corporation connected to Murphy Realty since she was told to vacate the Fairbanks Inn on Sept. 1. She piled up garbage bags containing her belongings in a circle and used an umbrella for cover. Her encampment was across the road from the motel.
Police and local support agencies took notice of Jasper’s presence. Town Manager Chad Whitehead said she refused attempts to try to help relocate her.
“I joined a call with the Agency of Human Services, NKHS (Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Area on Aging, NEKCA (Northeast Kingdom Community Action) to discuss what was being done,” he said in an email. “The difficulty the agencies were facing is that they can offer services, including housing, but since she refuses the service, they cannot force it upon her unless she meets very specific criteria.”
He said the property owner was willing to give the agencies a little time to figure out a plan to find her a place to go, but on Wednesday, the time was up.
Peter Murphy met with Police Chief Tim Page and Whitehead and it was decided to remove Jasper and her belongings from the property.
A mental health professional from NKHS, the chief, Capt. Jason Gray and Officer Jasmine Hendry went to tell Jasper that she needed to leave the property. Whitehead said Jasper again refused assistance and refused to leave “so the PD had no choice but to take her into custody.”
The chief said Jasper was not open to offers of relocation assistance. “She was irrational in her denial of service,” he said.
Jasper offered some resistance to the arrest, Chief Page said. She was handcuffed and taken by police cruiser to the police station, where police continued to seek out options for where Jasper could go. This included a call to the Governor’s Office, Whitehead said.
With no options identified, police released Jasper with a citation for criminal trespass.
Her belongings were collected by a Department of Public Works crew and stored at their facility.
“(Jasper) was informed that her belongings were in a secure place and once she had housing we would help facilitate getting them back into her possession,” Whitehead said.
Police learned that Jasper was removed from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Wednesday night by Vermont State Police. She had the trooper return her to the village. Chief Page said he believed she was dropped off in the area of Arnold Park.
As of early Thursday afternoon, police had not taken any calls or complaints about Jasper’s whereabouts.
Chief Page said he expects a call regarding her presence on private property somewhere in the village. “I’m sure she will come on our radar at some point.”
The chief said he hopes that Jasper is more amenable to assistance the next time police encounter her.
Whitehead said Jasper has contact information for NKHS and NEKCA. “We have also let the service providers know that if they find a place she is willing to go, the PD will assist them to locate her,” he said.
An email from someone identified as Jasper mid-afternoon Thursday said she should not have been forced to leave the Fairbanks Inn. “SHARON KAY JASPER politely and obediently kept policy rules of STATE and MOTEL at FAIRBANKS INN,” she wrote.
Economic Services worked to place her there on July 6. She said she entered a three-month agreement to be there and with an explanation that she wasn’t “a good fit” was told to vacate in just under two months.
She notes previous issues with motel lodging in other parts of the state.
She said in the email that the first thing she did when she went onto the Murphy Realty property was pick up litter. “I think the owner PETER was thankful,” she wrote.
Jasper described her arrest for trespass as being “muscled into double hand cuffs” by “POLICE CHIEF PAGE AND CAPTAIN GRAY AND A TATOOED FEMALE OUT OF UNIFORM.”
She claims in her email that Newport is where she wants to be because “Newport IS CANADA and may this year be recognized as CANADA.”
