Police Arrest Homeless Woman For Refusing To Leave Western Avenue Property
Buy Now

An umbrella held by a homeless person named Sharon Jasper appears among her possessions in garbage bags on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, that form a circle around Jasper on Western Avenue property across the road from Fairbanks Inn. She was arrested for trespass on the property Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police forcibly removed a homeless woman from a piece of Western Avenue property on Wednesday.

Sharon Jasper, 73, had been staying on the vacant property owned by a limited liability corporation connected to Murphy Realty since she was told to vacate the Fairbanks Inn on Sept. 1. She piled up garbage bags containing her belongings in a circle and used an umbrella for cover. Her encampment was across the road from the motel.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments