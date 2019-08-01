Police Arrest Jay Resident For Alleged Aggravated Assault

Henry Beasley, 51, of Jay, was accused of committing aggravated domestic assault and unlawful mischief July 28.
Vermont State Police reported Beasley was taken into custody following an investigation of an incident on VT Route 105 in Jay. Beasley was held on $25,000 bail in Northern State Correctional Facility and scheduled to appear in Orleans County Superior Court July 29.
