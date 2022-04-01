A Tennessee man was arrested and charged on Friday with murder in the 2016 death of his daughter from injuries police say he inflicted in 2001 while living in Derby, when the girl was about 5 weeks old.
Jason Roberts, 44, of Maryville, Tennessee, is being held in a Tennessee jail, awaiting extradition to Vermont where he’ll face a charge of second-degree murder.
His daughter, named Madison Simoneau at the time of her death at age 15 on July 16, 2016, was born Destiny Roberts. She was just over a month old when Roberts allegedly shook her to the point of severe brain trauma that police now conclude led to her death 15 years later.
A front-page report by The Caledonian-Record on Feb. 10, 2001, notes the arrest of Jason Roberts on a charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault at the time.
The story notes that the baby was taken by Roberts to North Country Hospital in Newport on Feb. 4, 2001. The girl was not breathing when she arrived at the hospital, and Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. J.P. Sinclair credited the hospital staff there with saving the girl’s life.
Once stable, the baby was taken to Fletcher Allen Medical Center in Burlington and was listed in critical condition the day her father was arrested. Medical professionals there alerted police to their suspicion that the injuries they were seeing to Destiny were consistent with those received through shaking baby syndrome. The newspaper story notes, “scans showed ‘severe trauma to the brain.’”
Destiny would survive the initial trauma but was left with persistent respiratory conditions and other handicaps as a result.
In another Caledonian-Record story in August 2015, Destiny’s name had been changed to Madison Simoneau and she had been adopted by Tim and Tammy Simoneau. Madison first came into the Simoneaus’ lives when she was only eight months old. They adopted her at the age of three, according to the report. The story was about Madison’s wish coming true through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Fourteen years old at the time, she got her very own heated therapy pool in her backyard, filled with water by a Newport City Fire Department hose held by Fire Chief Jamie LeClair.
She would live less than a year beyond the installation of her pool. It was at the Boston Children’s Hospital on July 16, 2016, that she died.
According to state police Det. Sgt. James Vooris, detectives began an investigation into her death in April 2017.
On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued in Vermont Superior Court for the arrest of Roberts on the charge of second-degree murder. The arrest warrant orders Roberts to be held without bail pending his arraignment. Roberts was taken into custody on Friday by members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall Service in Maryville, Tennessee.
