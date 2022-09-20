Police Arrest Man For Alcohol, Firearms Violations At Bar
Tucker Jacobs in a mugshot from December 2021, following a two-vehicle car crash.

A man ordered by the court to have no guns or alcohol was found by police with both at the Cow Palace in Derby on Sunday after he allegedly threatened someone with a pistol.

Tucker Jacobs, 25, of Derby Line, has been charged with violating court orders, including a curfew restriction, criminal threatening and reckless endangerment. All charges are misdemeanors. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.

