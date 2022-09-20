Police Arrest Man For Alcohol, Firearms Violations At Bar

A man ordered by the court to have no guns or alcohol was found by police with both at the Cow Palace in Derby on Sunday after he allegedly threatened someone with a pistol.
Tucker Jacobs, 25, of Derby Line, has been charged with violating court orders, including a curfew restriction, criminal threatening and reckless endangerment. All charges are misdemeanors. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Ahead of Jacobs’ alleged criminal behavior on Sunday, conditions of pretrial release were in effect due to previous charges, including drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.
He violated those conditions on Sunday, according to a report by Trooper Ian Alford, when he allegedly threatened to kill Burton Jacobs Sr., 55, while holding a handgun, later fired the gun, then went to the Cow Palace in Derby where he was found with two guns while drinking beer.
Police were alerted to a fight and a report of gunshots a few minutes before 3 p.m. on Sunday on Main Street in Derby. They responded and met with Burton Jacobs, who said he and Tucker Jacobs were arguing because he had kicked Tucker out of the residence. That’s when Tucker Jacobs pulled out a handgun and “threatened to kill him (Burton Jacobs),” the report states.
Burton Jacobs told police that he heard a gunshot after Tucker Jacobs left and believed it was not directed at anyone.
Just before 5 p.m. state police learned Tucker Jacobs was at the Cow Palace. Sgt. Daniel Lynch and Trooper Alford entered the business, located Tucker Jacobs, and saw him drinking from a beer bottle.
“Tucker was placed under arrest,” noted the trooper. “Tucker asked police if he could finish the beer.”
A search of Tucker Jacobs revealed two handguns: a Glock .380 automatic and a Taurus 9mm. The serial number on the 9mm had been scratched off, Trooper Alford noted.
Tucker Jacobs was held in jail Sunday night ahead of his arraignment in Orleans Superior Court on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to three charges of court order violations: no alcohol, no firearms, and a 24-hour curfew at Burton Jacobs’ residence. He also pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal threatening and reckless endangerment, which are related to his handling of the gun while allegedly threatening Burton Jacobs.
One of the requirements ordered by the judge on Monday is for Tucker Jacobs to be released into the custody of a responsible adult. He also can’t have contact with Burton Jacobs.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.