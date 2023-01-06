Police Arrest Man For Alleged Possession Of Drugs, Explosive Device

A North Stratford man with several drug-related warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody Thursday evening after Northumberland police made a motor vehicle stop and allegedly found him to have drugs, as well as an explosive device.
Adam Bedard, 42, is charged with two Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense drug possession and two Class B felony counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Northumberland police also charged him with a felony-level offense for possessing a bomb/explosive.
In addition, Bedard faces Class A misdemeanor charges for driving after suspension and unlawful transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle.
The arrest occurred at 6:28 p.m. Thursday, after a motor vehicle stop along Lancaster Road, Northumberland Police Lt. William Daisey said in a press release issued Friday morning.
Found was an improvised explosive device with a fuse and powder, Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier said Friday afternoon.
During the stop, it was determined that Bedard had two outstanding arrest warrants across New Hampshire that had been issued, one from Merrimack Superior Court and the other from Rockingham Superior Court.
In January 2021, Bedard was charged at Rockingham Superior Court with a Class B felony count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl and a special class felony count of conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
The charges came after an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, New Hampshire State Police Force, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
In New Hampshire, a special-class felony count is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
In December 2021, prosecutors dropped the Class B count in exchange for Bedard pleading guilty to the special class felony count for a 12-month county jail sentence, all of which was suspended on the condition of three years of good behavior, according to the case summary viewed on Friday.
But two months later, in February 2022, Bedard was arrested again and charged at Merrimack Superior Court with a Class B felony count of drug possession and misdemeanor counts of disobeying a police officer, unlawful transportation of drugs, and subsequent-offense driving after suspension.
According to the Merrimack case summary, Bedard failed to appear for his March 17, 2022 arraignment and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A grand jury later indicted him for felony drug possession in May 2022.
Following the Merrimack charges, Bedard, in May 2022, failed to appear at a hearing at Rockingham Superior Court on a motion to impose his suspended sentence for not complying with his good behavior conditions.
That resulted in the second arrest warrant.
