Police Arrest Man For Alleged Possession Of Drugs, Explosive Device
Adam Bedard

A North Stratford man with several drug-related warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody Thursday evening after Northumberland police made a motor vehicle stop and allegedly found him to have drugs, as well as an explosive device.

Adam Bedard, 42, is charged with two Class A felony counts of subsequent-offense drug possession and two Class B felony counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

