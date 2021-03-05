Police Arrest Man For Assault At Valley Vista Treatment Center

Valley Vista substance use treatment center is located in Bradford.

Vermont State Police say a man at the Valley Vista substance use treatment center in Bradford injured someone and damaged a camera in the police cruiser on Thursday.

William Kavanagh, 36, of Burlington, is facing charges of simple assault and two counts of unlawful mischief.

In a report by Trooper Luke Rodzel he notes that police were called to the residential treatment center about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, following the report of an assault. In their investigation, police determined Kavanagh caused pain to Dominick Mitchell, 59, of Barre. Trooper Rodzel also stated that while in the facility Kavanagh threw and broke items.

After being placed in the cruiser, the trooper wrote, Kavanagh damaged the cruiser camera and audio system.

State police took him to the Bradford outpost for processing. From there Kavanagh was released with a citation ordering him to go to the Orange Superior Court for arraignment on May 19.

