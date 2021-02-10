Police Arrest Man For Stealing Car Found Torched In Cemetery

St. Johnsbury Police just arrested a local man for a crime that happened last fall when a stolen car was found burned in the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery.
Derek A. Bristol, 23, of St Johnsbury, has been charged with aggravated operation without the owner’s consent. Sgt. Lester Cleary reported the arrest of Bristol on Wednesday.
Both the state police and village police were involved in the investigation of the crime because the car that was found outside the village was reported stolen from a village residence.
It was on Oct. 7 that a nearly new Toyota Corolla was stolen from a residence on Concord Avenue. Later that afternoon the car was found abandoned and burned in the cemetery. The caretaker of the cemetery made the discovery. The car was parked at the southwest end of the cemetery in a mostly clear area with few gravestones.
The exterior of the car didn’t appear damaged except for a black and brown burn streak on the top of the driver door frame. Inside the car was significant fire damage. The windows were obscured by caked-on soot.
The vehicle belonged to Louise Churchill, of Concord, but it was stolen from outside her son’s apartment in St. Johnsbury. The son, Kameron Churchill, said he was awake during the time frame when the car was stolen, but he heard nothing. It wasn’t until his roommate returned to the apartment that he realized the car was gone.
Both Sgt. Cleary and Vermont State Trooper Sean Brennan responded to the cemetery to investigate.
The charge against Bristol is related to only the village end of the incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on March 1. In terms of the fire damage to the car, no charge has been filed.
The car had been lit on fire and abandoned with all the doors closed and the windows up. It appeared that a lack of oxygen inside the cab of the vehicle choked out the flames before they could engulf the car.
