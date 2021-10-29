Police Arrest Man In Greensboro Shooting Death

A little over a week after a Hardwick man was shot outside the residence of a Greensboro man, police arrested the man from Greensboro, charging him with second-degree murder.
Darryl Johnson, 48, is being held in jail for lack of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on Monday in Orleans Superior Court in Newport.
Johnson is accused of shooting Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick on Oct. 20 outside Johnson’s home on Eligo Lake Road. Chaplin was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed by an emergency medical crew from the scene of the shooting.
Details reported by state police show Chaplin and Johnson first interacted with one another on Oct. 20 at the Hardwick Kwik Stop & Deli. It was about an hour and 20 minutes prior to the shooting. Police say Johnson stepped up when an intoxicated Chaplin was giving the store clerk a hard time for refusing to allow Chaplin to purchase more alcohol.
The clerk working that night called Hardwick Police on Chaplin. State police did not report what took place between Chaplin and Johnson in the store, and Chaplin left the store before police arrived.
He later arrived at Johnson’s home to confront him. There, police reported, “an altercation ensued outside the residence between the two men during which Johnson fired a handgun, striking Chaplin.”
Chaplin was taken to Copley Hospital in Morrisville by Hardwick Rescue. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy performed on Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined that the cause of Chaplin’s death was a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, and the manner of death was a homicide.
At the time of the shooting, police did not name Johnson as a suspect of a crime.
The police investigation involved members of the Major Crime Unit and Victim Services Unit. In addition, VSP worked with the Hardwick Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office. It was the sheriff’s department that began the investigation before reaching out to state police to take over the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.