Police Arrest Man In Harford Hit-And-Run That Killed Local Woman
Karanja Thomas

Police in Hartford, Conn. arrested a man for the hit-and-run tragedy that killed a St. Johnsbury woman on March 31, 2022.

Karanja Thomas, 45, of Hartford, Conn., was taken into custody on Wednesday by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crimes Unit and Auto Theft Task Force.

