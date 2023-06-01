Police Arrest Man On Warrant Tied To 16-year-old St. Johnsbury Jewelry Store Robbery

A man connected to a St. Johnsbury jewelry store robbery 16 years ago is back in court for the crime.
But information reported back in 2007 indicates that perhaps he shouldn’t be.
Nicholas Blagojevic, 43, was arrested by police in Hartford, Vt. on Monday based on a $50,000 arrest warrant out of Caledonia County from January 2007. He appeared in Windsor Superior Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of unlawful restraint and assault and robbery.
Hartford Police Cpl. Randy St. Peter said officers encountered Blagojevic on Monday while responding to a complaint of a suspicious person. After making contact, they discovered the warrant. He was lodged in jail until he could be arraigned on Tuesday.
Soon after Dana Jewelry on Railroad Street was robbed of roughly $140,000 worth of jewelry on Jan. 24, 2007, Blagojevic, age 27 at the time, was implicated, along with Wesleyn Rose and Allison Martino, all from Massachusetts.
It was a crime committed in broad daylight. They reportedly entered the store and handcuffed the store manager, Johnna Herrick Phelps, and locked her in a back room. They then took valuable merchandise and left.
Herrick Phelps was able to free herself from the plastic handcuffs, untie the rope used to bind the back door shut and then press a silent alarm button. The alarm, installed a month prior to the robbery, rang at the St. Johnsbury police station at 12:41 p.m. and brought an immediate response from local police.
Store owner Loren Phelps said at the time that the thieves may have escaped with all of the diamonds in the store as well as the most expensive rings. He gave an estimate that about 40 percent of the store’s merchandise was stolen with a value of about $140,000.
Quick police action, support from law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and a GPS tracking device brought about the arrest of the suspects the same day of the crime. A separate Massachusetts police interaction with the suspect vehicle prior to the St. Johnsbury robbery gave police an opportunity to place a tracking device on the vehicle. The detective responsible knew the car went to St. Johnsbury on Jan. 24, 2007.
Martino waived extradition and was arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 31, 2007. Bail was set at $50,000. At the time, it was reported that Blagojevic had refused to waive extradition to Vermont and that he faced pending criminal charges in Massachusetts.
The next information published by the Caledonian-Record in the case was on March 2007, when it was reported that a federal grand jury had indicted all three defendants in the Dana Jewelry robbery and that the U.S. Attorney would be prosecuting them.
The newspaper account also notes that then State’s Attorney Robert Butterfield decided in light of the federal indictment that he would dismiss the state charges against Blagojevic, Rose and Martino without prejudice, which means the charges could be brought back around if the state felt it was necessary.
The story notes Butterfield’s thought process about deciding to end his prosecution and let the feds move forward. He said the maximum sentences under federal law are greater than the applicable state sentences. In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has greater resources that enable the federal prosecutor to devote more attention to the case and bring the accused to trial more quickly.
Current Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski said she understands why Butterfield may have decided to dismiss the charges, but she can find no record that it actually happened.
Paperwork in the file has no mention of a dismissal for Blagojevic, she said.
“There has been an arrest warrant this whole time,” said Zaleski.
She connected to the Windsor County courtroom via online video service on Tuesday and conducted an arraignment on charges connected to the 16-year-old crimes.
Zaleski said information she had available establishes the existence of the arrest warrant and that Blagojevic was never arraigned in state court for the Dana Jewelry robbery.
She said she asked for a status conference to be set in Caledonia Superior Court for as soon as possible to determine what, if any, next prosecutorial steps might be.
“I’m not one hundred percent certain it wasn’t dismissed,” she said, but she needs to do some more investigation to determine what may have happened back in 2007.
“I did not find a paper trail that the state charges had been dismissed,” she said. “If I had seen a paper trail I would not have arraigned him.”
The last thing that the court has recorded was on March 9, 2007, she said. It was a victim impact statement. She also has a copy of extradition paperwork, the charges that were filed and the request for an arrest warrant.
She said prior to the status conference she will try to determine if there was a dismissal and also find out what punishment Blagojevic served in the federal case. She said she also wants to connect with the victim in the robbery, Herrick Phelps.
“We’re going to make a decision as to whether we move forward with prosecuting it or not,” she said.
The Tuesday arraignment resulted in the striking of the $50,000 bail amount on the warrant. Instead, the judge ordered an unsecured appearance bond for Blagojevic of $1,000. If he doesn’t show up for future court hearings, he must pay the $1,000 or go to jail. He also must not contact Herrick Phelps.
Case information found online notes a federal sentence for Blagojevic of 92 months (7½ years) for the Dana Jewelry offenses. It was imposed in May 2008.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.