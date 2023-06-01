Police Arrest Man On Warrant Tied To 16-year-old St. Johnsbury Jewelry Store Robbery

Nicholas Blogojevic, as he appeared in 2016 after being arrested in Falmouth, Mass., for crimes related to stolen property and break-ins. (Contributed Photo)

A man connected to a St. Johnsbury jewelry store robbery 16 years ago is back in court for the crime.

But information reported back in 2007 indicates that perhaps he shouldn’t be.

