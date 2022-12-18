Police Arrest Man With Baggies Of Fentanyl Stamped With Willy Wonka Symbol

Baggies of fentanyl stamped with a Willy Wonka symbol were seized by St. Johnsbury Police while making an arrest of a local man.
William Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody by Cpl. George Johnson on Friday afternoon after Johnson reportedly found him intoxicated and in violation of court orders while walking along Caledonia Street.
It was just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday when police were told that Garrett had gone in and out of the Champlain Store multiple times buying alcohol and that he appeared to be under the influence. Cpl. Johnson said he responded to the call knowing Garrett had court-imposed conditions of release to not consume alcohol.
“Garrett smelled of intoxicants and had two 25 oz Natty Daddy cans,” stated Cpl. Johnson.
While taking Garrett into custody a search of Garrett revealed 23 small baggies of fentanyl, according to the police report.
“These baggies were marked with the Wonka symbol stamp from Charlie and the Chocolate factory and contained a bright purple powder similar to that found in the pixie stick candies,” Cpl Johnson stated.
This powder field tested positive as fentanyl, according to the report.
Cpl. Johnson said he was concerned that the packaging and the coloring could draw the attention of a child.
“If a kid was to find a small baggie it’s possible they may think it’s candy,” he said.
Garrett was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Cour on Feb. 6.
He is set to face charges of fentanyl trafficking and a violation of conditions of release.
