Police Arrest Man With Baggies Of Fentanyl Stamped With Willy Wonka Symbol
Buy Now

William J. Garrett appears by video in Caledonia Superior Court on Feb. 4, 2022.

Baggies of fentanyl stamped with a Willy Wonka symbol were seized by St. Johnsbury Police while making an arrest of a local man.

William Garrett, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody by Cpl. George Johnson on Friday afternoon after Johnson reportedly found him intoxicated and in violation of court orders while walking along Caledonia Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments