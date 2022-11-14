Police Arrest Newbury Man For Alleged Gunfire In Home

NEWBURY — A local man was held without bail at Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury following an alleged Nov. 11 incident involving a gun on Brock Hill Rd. in Newbury.
Troy Brock, 52, of Newbury was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment after state police responded at 5:18 p.m. to reports of an intoxicated male firing shots inside his house, causing fear to a household member. Investigation revealed that Brock had fired several rounds inside the home and pointed the firearm at the victim, allegedly threatening them.
Troopers placed Brock into custody, transported him to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing, and the firearm was seized for evidence. Held without bail, he was issued a citation to appear on Nov. 14 in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer charges of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by various EMS agencies.
