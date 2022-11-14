Police Arrest Newbury Man For Alleged Gunfire In Home
NEWBURY — A local man was held without bail at Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury following an alleged Nov. 11 incident involving a gun on Brock Hill Rd. in Newbury.

Troy Brock, 52, of Newbury was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment after state police responded at 5:18 p.m. to reports of an intoxicated male firing shots inside his house, causing fear to a household member. Investigation revealed that Brock had fired several rounds inside the home and pointed the firearm at the victim, allegedly threatening them.

