MONTPELIER — Police removed 16 protesters from the House Chamber at the Statehouse on Thursday because of alleged disorderly behavior, arresting one of them, a man from Peacham, for disruptive conduct.

Henry Harris, 41, was reportedly among the group of protesters who began chanting shortly after Vermont Gov. Phil Scott began his State of the State Address. This interrupted the speech. They continued to demonstrate uninterrupted for several minutes before being asked to stop. Eventually, Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman requested that the Sergeant at Arms clear the disruptive demonstrators from the House Chamber.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments