A St. Johnsbury man is accused of chasing a car in which his girlfriend was a passenger.
Braun E. Hudson, 44, is facing charges of negligent operation and aggravated assault following the incident on Aug. 15.
According to St. Johnsbury Police Corporal Steven Hartwell, the incident began when Hudson and his girlfriend had an argument at a Crow Hill Road residence just before midnight on Aug. 15. The woman left the residence and Hudson saw her get into another vehicle.
He then got into his vehicle and started chasing the car his girlfriend was riding in, stated Hartwell. Hudson tried to pass the vehicle in front of the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue, the police report stated, and then attempted to cutoff the vehicle, forcing it onto the sidewalk.
The chase then continued to Main Street and the vehicle Hudson was reportedly chasing pulled into the police department. A police dispatcher saw the vehicles and notified officers. The chase started up again with the vehicles headed north on Main Street. They next turned around, moving south on Main Street and onto Western Avenue heading west. Officer Robert Gerrish caught up with the vehicles at this time.
The vehicle again reversed direction and headed back east on Western Avenue. The vehicle operated by Hudson stopped as it pulled onto High Street. Corporal Hartwell pulled in front of the stopped vehicle to ensure it did not leave again.
Hudson was taken into custody and was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Nov. 22 to answer to the charges.
