A St. Johnsbury resident was cited for allegedly driving without a valid license Nov. 25 in St. Johnsbury. According to a report, Alexander Cleverly was stopped for a motor vehicle violation at 11:04 a.m. and subsequently arrested, processed and cited to appear in court for an arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Jan. 6, 2020.
