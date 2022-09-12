Police Arrest St. Johnsbury Man For Vehicle Break-ins, Burglary
St. Johnsbury Police

St. Johnsbury Police say an investigation into a burglary of an empty house led them to a man who stole from multiple vehicles.

John W. Schumann, 4o, St. Johnsbury, was arrested and charged with committing multiple crimes, including burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, three counts of petit larceny, five counts of larceny from a person, seven counts of violating conditions of release, possession of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.

