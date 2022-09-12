Police Arrest St. Johnsbury Man For Vehicle Break-ins, Burglary

St. Johnsbury Police say an investigation into a burglary of an empty house led them to a man who stole from multiple vehicles.
John W. Schumann, 4o, St. Johnsbury, was arrested and charged with committing multiple crimes, including burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, three counts of petit larceny, five counts of larceny from a person, seven counts of violating conditions of release, possession of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.
Detective Sgt Lester Cleary reported that police have been investigating reports of someone entering vehicles and stealing items between Aug. 15 and Sept. 6. The discovery of a burglary at an unoccupied building on Hooker Hill led them to the arrest of Schumann, who they connected to thefts from motor vehicles in the area.
At the time of arrest, Schumann was found in possession of fentanyl and a prescribed medication, reported Sgt. Cleary.
Schumann was lodged and held and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Oct. 10, 2022 to answer the charges. The Department of Corrections inmate locator shows Schumann in jail on a probation violation. Sgt. Cleary also says Schumann lacks a responsible adult to oversee him and a residence where he can live and abide by a curfew.
