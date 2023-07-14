Police Arrest St. Johnsbury Man For Voyeurism
Buy Now

Scott D. Fletcher

A St. Johnsbury man has been cited for voyeurism after being accused of recording sexual conduct with his girlfriend without consent.

Scott D. Fletcher, 56, was arrested this week after St. Johnsbury Police executed search warrants on Tuesday at his Central Street, St. Johnsbury apartment, his office at the Clara Martin Center in Bradford and a vehicle he is using.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments