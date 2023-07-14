Police Arrest St. Johnsbury Man For Voyeurism

A St. Johnsbury man has been cited for voyeurism after being accused of recording sexual conduct with his girlfriend without consent.
Scott D. Fletcher, 56, was arrested this week after St. Johnsbury Police executed search warrants on Tuesday at his Central Street, St. Johnsbury apartment, his office at the Clara Martin Center in Bradford and a vehicle he is using.
The warrants were requested by Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary and approved by Judge Justin Jiron on July 5. At all three locations, requests for items that provide digital storage were sought.
Each request notes the search for “Any Cell Phones or other portable electronic communication devices, laptop computers, desktop computers, tablets, any digital storage devices to include solid state digital hard drives, thumb drives or any device capable of storing digital photos or videos, and or capable of sending those digital images off site via email or through an internet connection.”
Officers executing the warrants secured items at all the locations, including multiple computers, multiple cell phones and thumb drives. Det. Sgt. Cleary noted that thumb drives found in the search of the 2016 Kia Soul had been “hidden.”
Police began their investigation in May when a 50-year-old woman identifying herself as Fletcher’s former girlfriend complained that Fletcher had taken photos and a “movie” of her without her permission.
She told police she ended the relationship on May 21 when she discovered “the unauthorized recording of an intimate event recorded by Fletcher” on May 20 at his apartment.
It was the morning of May 21, the woman said, when she saw Fletcher’s phone in the bathroom and noticed a message on the display that noted “good morning.” She said it seemed suspicious so she looked up the number and found it was for “Adult Friend Finder,” a website used for “people to hook up.” She confronted Fletcher who gave her access to the phone where she said she found a message that noted, “I have a video with the wife and I have to check with her.”
Sgt. Clearly noted in his affidavit that the woman expressed she is concerned that “the single video she had become aware of might not be the only one in existence.”
Fletcher is cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Aug. 21 for the charge of voyeurism. Conviction of a first offense carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Det. Sgt. Cleary also noted that Fletcher is being charged with impeding a police officer but provided no details about the behavior that led to the charge.
