Vermont State Police arrested a driver in Walden for suspected drunken driving who is accused of trying to force other cars off the roadway and “doing doughnuts in the middle of traffic.”
John Fahey, 33, of Topsham, was taken into custody off Route 15 on Wednesday afternoon after the Subaru Impreza he was driving left the road and rolled down an embankment.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton reported that police dispatch received several reports about Fahey’s operation of the vehicle prior to his crash.
“Such reports included the vehicle failing to maintain lane, attempting to intentionally run other vehicles off the roadway, and doing doughnuts in the middle of traffic,” the trooper noted.
When state police arrived at the scene of Fahey’s crash, Trooper Plympton stated, he showed signs of impairment. Fahey was taken to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing and was released on citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on March 14. He faces charges of gross negligent operation, disorderly conduct and drunken driving.
The trooper said the crash is still under investigation.
