Police have arrested two men sought in connection with an ATV crash that left one Lyndon teen dead last month.
According to Vermont State Police, troopers from the Williston barracks and officers from the Williston Police Department conducted a search of a Williston residence late Saturday evening and found and arrested
David Lauderbach, 38, of Williston, and Christopher DeGreenia, 33, of Sheffield.
Police had been looking for the pair following investigation into an ATV crash that claimed the life of Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, that occurred in Sheffield on Sept. 22.
Police say the ATV involved in the crash was one of two ATVs stolen from a motorsports shop in Williston. The second ATV was located in the possession of Philip Degreena Jr., 56, of Sheffield, and Christopher Degreenia near the crash. Philip was arrested on Sept. 26 and police announced they were looking for Lauderbach and Christopher at the time.
Lauderbach, who is a previous resident of the Northeast Kingdom, is facing charges of possession of stolen property, operation without owner’s consent, and leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting.
DeGreenia is facing a charge of possession of stolen property. Both Lauderbach and DeGreenia were arrested and lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
They are expected to appear in Caledonia Superior Court today, Oct. 10.
