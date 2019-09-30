Police Ask For Public Help In Locating Stolen Trailer

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in a larceny investigation that allegedly took place Sept. 11 on Main Street in North Troy. According to a report, a boat trailer was stolen from a residence around 8:50 a.m.
Police said witnesses and surveillance video captured the car and described the suspect(s). The car is described as a tan/brown Ford Focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.