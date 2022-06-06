Vermont State Police responded to a road rage incident in Lowell on Monday morning, May 30.
Troopers from the Derby Barracks received a report from James and Alice Nuttal, of Ohio, that a male suspect in a pickup truck cut them off in their RV and prevented them from leaving the scene. Police say the suspect threw an object through their windshield that crashed into the occupied passenger compartment.
The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
Police are asking the public for help locating the male suspects. One is described as heavyset with long hair in a ponytail, a beard and wearing a woodland camouflage shirt. Police say they were traveling in an older pickup truck, described as reddish/orange, and had a tan and white irish setter in the vehicle with them. The weapon used is believed to be a metal item or plug which may be part of a cement mixer or similar masonry equipment, police said. The suspect(s) were last seen traveling west on VT-58.
A be on the lookout was issued and State Police patrols searched the area, however did not locate the suspect vehicle at the time. This case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding these events or the identity of the suspects is requested to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, attn. Trooper Alford.
