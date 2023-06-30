Police Ask For Public’s Help To Locate NEK Man
Brock Adams

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Albany man who has been missing since about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Brock Adams, 43, was expected to return to his residence in Albany after leaving his work place in Morrisville on Thursday, reported Trooper Aaron Leonard, but Adams failed to return home.

