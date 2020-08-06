CRAFTSBURY — State police ask for the public’s assistance in helping to solve a burglary in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5 in Craftsbury.

Neighbors reported hearing activity between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Black River Road at the residence of Shaun Allen, 42. Allen reported when he returned home in the afternoon of Aug. 5, he found the majority of the windows smashed and blood on the front door. Investigation revealed an individual or individuals entered the residence, caused damage to property and the structure throughout the residence, and left empty alcohol containers on the premises.

