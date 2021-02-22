Police Athletic League Returns To North Country

LANCASTER — The Police Athletic League is back.
White Mountain PAL will begin offering boxing and wrestling programs later this year, once COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.
Dormant for nearly a decade, White Mountain PAL will be based out of Kaze Dojo in Lancaster. The non-profit organization will serve children ages 6 to 18 at no cost.
Lancaster Police Chief Tim Charbonneau and Kaze Dojo owner Greg Williams spearheaded the creation of the PAL program.
It was made possible by a $10,000 grant, awarded through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) program. Those funds went towards the purchase of a boxing ring, heavy bags, gloves, headgear and other equipment.
Williams said the program is currently seeking instructors, along with additional funding for enrollment and operational costs.
The Police Athletic League was established to help prevent juvenile crime and violence. It does so by providing mentorship, athletic, and educational opportunities and resources, according to the national PAL mission statement.
Founded in New York City in 1914, PAL has grown to over 300 member chapters across the United States.
White Mountain PAL last operated out of Whitefield around 2010.
It will also promote positive interactions between youth and law enforcement, Williams noted.
“[Chief Charbonneau] wants his officers to be involved with the youth, get to know these kids as they grow up, and form a bond. That’s huge,” Williams said.
For Williams, 57, it’s an extension of his life’s work.
In addition to running Kaze Dojo, which offers martial arts, boxing and grappling training, Williams is a substance misuse prevention coordinator with the North Country Health Consortium.
In that role, he works to implement the state’s Recovery Friendly Workplace program, created to help employers assist employees in recovery.
Williams also helps to coordinate the annual “Up” Granite Youth Conference, a day-long event for middle and high school students, to promote substance misuse prevention efforts.
While different, PAL can accomplish a similar goal, and make a positive difference in the lives of local residents.
Said Williams, “I’ve seen first-hand how even a one-hour lesson, taught by the right instructor, can change a child’s opinion of himself and change that soundtrack in their head.”
For more information contact Williams at 603-728-5048 or email kierukaze1@gmail.com
