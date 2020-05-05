A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of repeatedly beating his ex-girlfriend over a period of several hours last week and holding a gun to her head.
Norman L. Judkins III, 46, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, felony 1st degree unlawful restraint and misdemeanor charges of interfering with access to emergency services and domestic assault.
Judkins was released by Judge Michael J. Harris after signing for conditions of release and a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Jonathan Duncan, Judkins is accused of assaulting the alleged victim on the night of Wednesday, April 29 at Judkins’ residence at 67 Avenue D in St. Johnsbury.
“Norman was drinking heavily and started acting out of control,” wrote the alleged victim in a sworn written statement she provided to police. “I wanted to leave, and he grabbed me by the throat, threw me down, and started punching me in the head. Throughout the night he continued to beat me. I tried leaving and he refused to let me leave. I couldn’t use the phone; he would not allow it. This started around 11 pm and continued until early morning around 5 am.”
The alleged victim told police Judkins also threatened her with a gun.
“Numerous time when he grabbed me, he would threaten me with a gun to my head,” wrote the alleged victim in her statement. “When I asked at one point how he would feel if he killed me. He said, ‘then I’ll just kill myself too.’”
Police said the alleged victim had multiple visible injuries when she met with police on April 30.
“{Alleged victim’s} visible injuries were swollen and lacerated hands, a swollen lip with stitches and a swollen black and blue eye. {Alleged victim} also had numerous marks and bruises visible on he neck and face. The alleged victim told police the cuts on her hands were from a mirror Judkins had broken during the altercation.
According to the affidavit police went to interview Judkins at his home on April 30 but no one answered the door.
Judkins was later arrested inside his residence on May 1 after police arrived with and executed a search warrant granted by the court.
Judkins’ court ordered conditions of release include a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew while the case is pending. Judkins is also prohibited from possessing firearms or consuming alcohol. He is also prohibited by the court from contacting or being with 300 feet of his alleged victim, her home, vehicle or place of employment.
If convicted, Judkins faces a possible sentence of over 32 years in prison and $85,000 in fines.
