Police: Bad Break-Up Leads To Home Invasion Charges
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

Two women have been accused of forcing their way into a Barton home, threatening one person with a Taser and attacking a male victim.

That’s according to a report filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Anthony Rice.

