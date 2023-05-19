Police: Bad Break-Up Leads To Home Invasion Charges

Two women have been accused of forcing their way into a Barton home, threatening one person with a Taser and attacking a male victim.
That’s according to a report filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Anthony Rice.
Isabella Richland-Pizano, 20, of Barre and Rayleen Leone, 20, of Ashland, N.H., both pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday.
Judge Lisa A. Warren then released both suspects on conditions.
Orleans Superior Court
The alleged incident occurred at 435 Elm Street in the Town of Barton.
Dispatch told police that Tracy Libby, 58, called to say there were two females inside her residence without permission and that one had a taser and another had assaulted a male.
“I arrived on scene and spoke with Libby, Scott Lane, 20, and April Lane, 47, about the incident,” wrote Tpr. Rice in his report.
Libby told police that the two females, one being identified as Isabella Richland-Pizano, came to the house to pick up her sweatshirt and a pillow from Scott Lane.
“Scott stated that he and Richland-Pizano broke up four days prior after being together for approximately ten months and arranged for her to get her items, but was not allowed to enter the house,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “Libby stated the two females made their way into the breezeway of the residence where they were ordered to not come into the house, and to wait there while she goes and gets the item from Scott.”
Libby told police that after approximately two minutes, Richland-Pizano and the other female then went further into the house and pushed passed her and attempted to go upstairs to Scott Lane’s room.
“Libby stated, ‘Bella Richland and her female friend came to my porch and proceeded to enter my premises uninvited,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “‘I politely asked them to wait on the porch and I would retrieve her belongings from Scott. They waited maybe a minute and as I was going back into the porch, they entered my residence and the yelling and screaming started. I told them to wait outside and they pushed past me. I told them to get the f*** out of my house and they proceeded to trample through the house to the stairs.’”
Libby also told police that the female suspects assaulted April Lane by pushing past her and that Scott Lane was physically assaulted.
“The skinny female with long messy brown hair threatened to Taser April (Lane) while Bella Richland egged her on to do it,” wrote Tpr. Rice.
April Lane told police that as she attempted to stop Richland-Pizano and the other female from going up the stairs she got in the way of Richland-Pizano and the other female pulled a taser out of her pocket and put it to Lane’s chest.
Lane reported that Richland-Pizano stated something along the lines of, “I know you have a bad heart, I hope you die,” according to the report.
Lane said that she was scared for her life when threatened with the taser to her heart due to her health condition.
Lane also told police that Richland-Pizano and the other girl then pushed past her and ran after Scott Lane and that Richland-Pizano attacked him.
Police said they later identified the second female suspect as Rayleen Leone.
Richland-Pizano pleaded not guilty to felony charges of unlawful trespass in an occupied dwelling and aiding in the commission of a felony. Richland-Pizano also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and faces a possible sentence of over nine years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
Leone pleaded not guilty to felony charges of unlawful trespass in an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Leone also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening and faces a possible sentence of up to nine years in prison and $8,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.