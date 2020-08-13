Police: Barton Man Involved in Burglary, Police Still On The Lookout

Ezekiel Wing

On Aug. 12 at 10:15 a.m., the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that occurred on Barton Orleans Road in Barton. Police believe Ezekiel Wing, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was inside the home without the homeowners permission and took items.

Upon further investigation, Wing was found to have allegedly committed two violations of an abuse prevention order between him and the homeowner, and had previously taken property from the homeowner.

