St. Johnsbury Police say Dominic Bassett had help during his recent crime spree along Portland Street.

Bassett, 24, is now being held for lack of $7,500 bail after pleading not guilty to eight felony and nine misdemeanor charges in connection with break-ins over a five day period at multiple locations including Tim’s Deli, CCR Sports and Virtual Performance located at 572 Portland St.

