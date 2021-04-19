A New Hampshire man accused of fleeing a taxi cab in St. Johnsbury without paying the driver overdosed on drugs 45 minutes later in a nearby apartment.
That’s according to documents made public in Caledonia Superior Court where Gavin S. Laleme, 19, of Bethlehem, N.H. was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge of theft of service.
Caledonia Superior Court
Laleme did not appear for the arraignment leading Judge Michael J. Harris to issue a judicial summons giving Laleme a second chance to answer the charge in court on May 3.
Police said they received a report on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 1:02 p.m., from a taxi driver who reported that a man he had picked up at a Burlington gas station and driven to Cole’s Redemption on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury had fled without paying the $200 fare.
45 minutes later - at 1:47 p.m. - police received a report of a possible drug overdose by Gavin Laleme at 88 Elm Street, Apt. #6.
Police contacted the renter of the apartment identified as Nicholas Balch, 41.
“He confirmed that Gavin was inside his apartment and that he had been given Narcan,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford in his affidavit filed in support of the charge. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of opioids during an overdose.
“I spoke with Gavin while he was inside the residence and immediately believed that he was the male I was looking for in reference to my theft of service case from earlier,” wrote Lt. Bickford. “He matched the physical traits of the photograph I captured off the video surveillance system at Cole’s Redemption.”
Police said Laleme later admitted during an interview to fleeing the taxi without paying the fare.
If convicted of the charge Laleme faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
