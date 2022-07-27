Police Bill For Response To School Threat Rankles Some

A $600 bill from the Northumberland Police Department to the Northumberland-Stark-Stratford SAU 58 School District for having a police officer provide a special detail and presence at Groveton High School following a threat by a student has rankled some school board members and residents.
During the July 18 Northumberland Select Board meeting, some residents voiced concerns that police might not respond to future incidents at the school if the bill is not paid.
Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier gave his reasoning for the bill and said Northumberland police will always respond to the school when called.
“We have a very strong relationship with our police force,” SAU 58 Superintendent Ronna Hasbrouck said Wednesday. “I reach out to Chief Pelletier and he always responds. I value that partnership on behalf of all of our students. My primary focus is always the safety and well-being of students. I appreciate my relationship with the police force and will never hesitate to call them.”
The threat was made on June 13, on the second-to-last day of school.
Details about the nature of the threat and any followup with the student were not released by officials, who said the student is a juvenile and, as such, the matter is non-public.
Upon learning of the threat that day, Hasbrouck called Northumberland police to have an officer present on the last day of school.
Hasbrouck said New Hampshire State Police were also made aware of the threat and partnered with local police. NHSP did not bill the school, she said.
During the Northumberland School Board’s June 21 meeting, board members said the district received the $600 bill from NPD for the special detail, a bill that they said was because of police department overtime.
According to the school board meeting minutes, some board members expressed dismay and questioned the bill, and board members including William Everleth said they were appalled that the police department would bill the district for protecting youth after a threat was made.
During the July 18 Northumberland Select Board meeting, school board chair Louise Collins raised a discussion of the bill with the Select Board.
Residents Samantha Gray-Young and Courtney McLain voiced concerns that if the bill were not paid, the police department would not respond to future emergencies, according to the minutes of that meeting.
Pelletier and Tammy Letson said that police will always show up to any reported incident at the school.
Pelletier said the reason for the bill was to pay an officer to come in for what was an unscheduled workday to guarantee that the school had an officer on-site for the full day.
Taking that approach, it ensured that on-duty police officers were available to attend to their regular duties in town and ensured that officers would not be on the outskirts of town if the school needed an immediate response, he said.
During their July 18 meeting, selectmen agreed to split the cost of the bill with the school district.
On Wednesday, Pelletier said the investigation into the threat was taken over by NHSP because it involved a student who lives in a town where Northumberland police have no jurisdiction.
NPD’s June response to the school was the second threat-related call to the department in the 2021-2022 school year, the first occurring on the second day of school.
Pelletier said the first threat was investigated and determined to be unfounded.
The second threat that involved the police presence was different.
“I will say we had an officer at that school for a reason,” said Pelletier.
Regarding possible future billings for a police presence, he said, “We’re going to need to have a discussion with the board about that and how to go forward, specifically with the school.”
During their July 18 meeting, Selectman Bill Caron raised the issue of trying to find a school resource officer (SRO) to work at the school.
SROs, who are licensed law enforcement officers, provide a regular and proactive presence in schools and their advocates say they get to know students and can identify problems with individual students before they reach a crisis point.
Hasbrouck and Letson said they have already been discussing the SRO option and looking at possible grants that might be available to fund the position.
Other options being researched in lieu of an SRO include the school guardian program. School guardians do not need to be a licensed police officer.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers would visit the school more often, said Hasbrouck.
“I encourage the local police department as well as the state police to routinely stop by our schools to establish positive relationships with our students, so they are familiar faces, so that when there is an urgency or an emergency these are people that they see as a helpful resource for them,” she said.
That way, students can build trust with police officers and understand that they are there to help, said Hasbrouck.
“The more police are in our building, the more opportunity there is for that to happen,” she said.
