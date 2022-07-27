Police Bill For Response To School Threat Rankles Some
Groveton High School (Courtesy Photo)

A $600 bill from the Northumberland Police Department to the Northumberland-Stark-Stratford SAU 58 School District for having a police officer provide a special detail and presence at Groveton High School following a threat by a student has rankled some school board members and residents.

During the July 18 Northumberland Select Board meeting, some residents voiced concerns that police might not respond to future incidents at the school if the bill is not paid.

