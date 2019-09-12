Joshua Jenks, 30, of Bradford, was arrested for driving on a criminally suspended license and on an active warrant, Vermont State Police said.
According to a report, troopers stopped Jenks on South Main Street in Bradford for an alleged motor vehicle violation. Following investigation, police said they learned that Jenks had an active warrant for his arrest.
