Police say a Brownington man was caught stealing from the Orleans Rail Yard twice in the same week.
Donald Norman Rockwell, 57, pleaded not guilty to charges of felony grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny in Orleans Superior Court and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren on Tuesday.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Rockwell stole railroad “plates” - which hold the rails in place on top of the railroad ties - from the railroad yard in Orleans Village on the evening of Dec. 25, 2021. Railroad officials say the value of the stolen metal plates is estimated at $6,000-$7,000.
Vermont State Police said Rockwell admitted to taking the plates.
“Rockwell stated he thought the materials were junk because they had been there for awhile,” wrote Tpr. Kali Lindor in her report. “Rockwell also stated he sold the materials to All Metals located in Hardwick, VT.”
Five days later, Rockwell was back at the Railroad Yard loading more plates into a pick-up truck, said police. Rockwell met with troopers and once again admitted stealing from the railroad yard.
“Rockwell advised he and his brother are disabled and are ‘hard up for money,’” wrote VSP Cpl. Amy LeClair in her report. “Rockwell advised it was the end of the month and they needed money and again stated he has seen the pile of rusted plates there for the last thirty years. Rockwell explained they pick up junk as a way of making money.”
Rockwell is facing a possible sentence of up to 11 years in prison and $6,000 in fines if convicted.
